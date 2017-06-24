Detroit Man Charged In Ex-Girlfriend’s Slaying With Children Nearby

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A Detroit man has been charged in the shooting death of his former girlfriend while her 4-year-old daughter was in the same room.

Earl Maxwell, 37, was arraigned Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm in the shooting death of 42-year-old Latrese Morris-Dorsey. Maxwell, who appeared in court via video, shook his head as the charges were read. He was remanded to jail.

It’s alleged that Maxwell went to Morris-Dorsey’s home in the 20060 block of Avon on Sunday night, Father’s Day, and shot her multiple times. Morris-Dorsey’s 14-year-old son also was in the house at the time of her shooting.

“What makes these allegations especially disturbing is that the crime was committed in the presence of one of the deceased’s children and within earshot of another,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “They will have to live with these images for the rest of their lives.”

On Tuesday, Maxwell turned himself in to police.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 5. A preliminary examination will be held July 12.

