Kevin Durant Responds To Cupcake Taunt With New Hat

If you follow the NBA then you know Kevin Durant’s story. Left Oklahoma City to join Golden State last summer, got a lot of backlash from fans, media and former teammates, had a great season and dominated in the finals to win his first career NBA championship and Finals MVP.

Along the way to his recent NBA Finals success was the term “cupcake” that former teammate Russell Westbrook created for Durant. Westbrook tweeted a photo of cupcakes — which became a term used by Kendrick Perkins towards “soft” players on the Thunder — the day Durant announced he’d be leaving the Thunder and from there it became a taunt towards Durant.

The cupcake term became popular for those looking to taunt Durant, especially on social media, and even got to a level of Thunder fans chanting it throughout the game when Durant returned to Oklahoma City for the first time. Well it looks like Durant is getting the last laugh now.

If winning a championship wasn’t good enough, Durant showcased his own kind of cupcake on a hat he was wearing to Javale McGee’s annual celebrity softball game on Saturday.

Kevin really put a ring instead of a cherry on top of the cupcake 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1GVaFNbQet — Julie Phayer (@juliephayer) June 24, 2017

Instead of a cherry Durant added a championship ring to the top of the cupcake. Enough said.

As I said above, it looks like Durant got the last laugh as I’m sure this whole cupcake thing will be going away now.