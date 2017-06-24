Man Wanted For Credit Card Fraud At Westland Meijer [PHOTOS]

June 24, 2017 11:19 AM

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police in Westland are hoping the public can help identify a man who was caught on camera using someone else’s credit card.

The incident occurred recently at the Meijer store along Newburgh and Warren roads. The victim told police that more than $600 was charged to her card without her consent.

meijer fraud Man Wanted For Credit Card Fraud At Westland Meijer [PHOTOS]

Westland police are trying to identify this suspect in connection with credit card fraud.
(police handout)

Officers obtained surveillance footage from the store, which showed a black male using the victim’s card.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact police at 734-722-9600 or 734-467-7914.

