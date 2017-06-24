Mid-Michigan Still Dealing With Flooding; Deemed State Of Disaster

MIDLAND, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Those located in mid-Michigan are still working to clean up what is being considered the worst flood Michigan has seen in three decades.

Five to eight inches of rain falling within a short period of time yesterday has washed out roads and bridges and evacuated some from their homes. Lt. Gov. Brian Calley declared late last night a state of disaster for both Isabella and Midland counties due to the widespread damage and flooding.

“We did have people who did leave their homes and dwellings because they were flooded,” Isabella County Administrator Margaret McAvoy told WWJ. “The American Red Cross help set up a shelter last night at the high school, and in cooperation with the American Red Cross chapter in Midland (we) set up a shelter on the county line between the two counties.”

Hundreds of homes, businesses and roads have been affected by flooding from heavy overnight rain. Motorists are still being advised to stay off roads in Isabella County. Forecasters predicted the Chippewa River could peak late Friday at more than 13 feet. The river’s flood state is eight feet.

The state of disaster will provide resources to assist local response and recovery efforts. McAvoy mentioned how the extra resources will be helpful but this isn’t going to be a quick fix by any means.

“We have a number of roads totally washed out,” McAvoy said. “We have intersections that are just gone. There’s no road there anymore.”