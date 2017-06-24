Thousands Remain Without Power After Gusty Storms

DETROIT (WWJ) – DTE Energy says roughly 8,500 homes and businesses remain without power following gusty thunderstorms over the past two days.
As of 6 a.m. Saturday, crews have restored power to more than 80,000 DTE customers who were impacted by high winds and heavy rains that hit the metro Detroit area.
Officials say the storms caused hundreds of tree limbs to snap and more than 300 power lines to fall.
Crews are continuing to work 16-hour shifts around the clock to restore service. Outages are concentrated in Monroe, Washtenaw and southern Wayne counties.
The vast majority of customers are expected to have their power restored by the end of the day Saturday.
