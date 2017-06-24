Tobacco, Hookah, Court

Top Court Will Look At Hookah Tobacco Case

June 24, 2017 11:04 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at the case of a Detroit-area man who mixes his own tobacco for water pipes known as hookah.

State investigators accused Samer Shami of manufacturing tobacco without a license. A Wayne County judge threw out the charge, saying blending tobacco isn’t the same as making it. But the state appeals court reinstated the charge.

The appeals court said Shami created a new product by putting it in tins and putting his own label, “360,” on it.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the months ahead. Among the issues: Whether the definition of “manufacturer” in Michigan law was clear enough to put Shami on notice.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch