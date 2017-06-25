Homeless College Students A Growing Concern On Campuses

June 25, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: College Costs, Homeless Students, Student Debt, WSU

By CHRIS EHRMANN/Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – Researchers say they believe that a surprisingly large number of college students are homeless or precariously housed as they try to attend classes, even though there is scant data available.

They say that while some colleges have started to offer programs to help with housing or food needs, more needs to be done.

Jennifer Carr is a precariously housed college student attending Wayne County Community College District in Detroit. She says she just does what she has to do to get by in her first semester at the school. She also battled alcohol and heroin addiction for 17 years.

She eventually wants to study social work at Wayne State University.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch