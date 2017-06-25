Long Lives And Love: 99-Year-Olds Celebrate 80th Anniversary

June 25, 2017 1:12 PM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Two people who are 99 years old are celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary this weekend in Grand Rapids.

Donald and Vivian Hart met in the 1930s. He remembers Vivian and some other women needed help with directions. He decided to walk with them to their destination, and a relationship was sparked.

Donald served in World War II and worked for more than 20 years at American Seating. Vivian is a chalk artist who loves to read.

Their love grew in good times and tough times, Donald tells WOOD-TV. He says, “When you get together again, it was better yet than ever.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch