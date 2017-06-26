Backups Remain On I-96, I-696, I-275 After Crash In Novi

NOVI (WWJ) – It’s a mess on westbound I-96 after a crash late Monday morning in Novi.
Early information is that a vehicle “traveling at a very excessive speed” went through a guard rail after Novi Rd. Police say it’s unclear at this time how seriously, if at all, anyone was injured in the crash, which happened before 11 a.m.
WWJ Traffic Reporter Tracy McCaskill said traffic on the westbound side was only getting by in the left lane, with backups to the I-96/I-696/I-275 interchange, also known as “the mixing bowl.”
“I’d advise you avoid this area for now,” McCaskill said, although the crash scene had been cleared by around 12:30 p.m. She suggests motorists try 12 Mile Rd. as an alternate route.
Also as a result of the sane crash, traffic along I-696 westbound at Drake Road was slow, and motorists along northbound I-275 were backed up to 8 Mile Rd.
Repairs to the guard rail may be needed.
