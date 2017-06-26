8-Year-Old Michigan Boy Dies After Being Pulled From Pool

June 26, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: Georgetown Township, Ottawa County

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say an 8-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool in western Michigan.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s department says Mekhi Ivy of Jenison was taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids on Saturday afternoon in critical condition after being found in the pool in Georgetown Township. The Kent County medical examiner’s office said Sunday he died afterward.

Erika Ivy tells WXMI-TV that her son was at a pool party to mark the end of the school year. He was a student at Park Elementary School in Hudsonville.

