Dearborn Police Seek Suspects In Theft Of Ford F-250

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn police are asking for the public’s help to help solve a case of a stolen truck.

According to police, security video shows the suspect vehicle — maroon colored mini-van — enter a parking lot thought Gate #2 at AK Steel Corp, located at 4001 Miller, shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, June 9.

The mini-van drove around the lot and then parked next a Ford F-250 Super Duty truck, police said. That’s when a suspect exited the mini-van and was able to make entry into the truck. The mini-van and stolen F-250 are seen on video pulling out of the parking lot together before disappearing from view.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad is hoping someone in the public has information that could help investigators.

“Crimes of this nature are not exclusive to one particular area. Crime has no boundaries and the suspects in this case are likely committing crimes in other communities as well,” Haddad said, in a statement. “We are asking that the public come forward and help us identify the suspects in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241. To remaina anonymous, tipster should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

H.E.A.T. (Help Eliminate Auto Thefts) encourages anyone with information on any suspicious or criminal auto theft or break-in-related activity in their community contact local police immediately, and then report the tip to H.E.A.T. at 1-800-242-HEAT or at www.miheat.org.