EMU To Announce Next Athletic Director On Tuesday

YPSILANTI – Eastern Michigan University will host a press conference on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Convocation Center atrium to announce its new athletic director.
According to a press release, EMU President Dr. James M. Smith will be on hand for the announcement.
Christian Spears was appointed as the Interim Athletic Director in March after former athletic director Heather Lyke departed for the same position at the University of Pittsburgh.
The press conference will be video streamed live on Eagle All-Access at EMUEagles.com/watch.