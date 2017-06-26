Flooding, Michigan, Rick Snyder, Central Michigan University
Gov. Snyder Addresses Flooding In Mid-Michigan

June 26, 2017 5:23 PM

MT. PLEASANT (WWJ) – After surveying flooded areas of Midland and Isabella counties, Governor Rick Snyder held a press conference today in Mt. Pleasant encouraging the community to continue helping one another with relief efforts.

“I was able to go to a mobile home park and talk to a number of residents about the damage they suffered,” Snyder said. “It’s great to see, though, people rallying to help one another. Neighbors were there, people at the park were helping them, the Red Cross so we are all trying to find ways to get through this.”

Five to eight inches of rain falling within a short period of time on Friday washed out roads and bridges and evacuated some from their homes. The clean up from the state’s worst flood in three decades has continued.

“We have a number of roads totally washed out,” Isabella County Administrator Margaret McAvoy told WWJ over the weekend. “We have intersections that are just gone. There’s no road there anymore.”

A state of emergency has been declared by Snyder for Isabella and Midland counties — both of which have 72-hours since the declaration to submit damage assessments for federal funding.

“We have deploy a number of FEMA trained certified damage technicians who are going literally door to door,” McAvoy said. “Talking to residents about the damage in their homes.”

 

 

