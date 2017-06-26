Livonia As Pot Capital Of Michigan? Location May Be Deciding Factor For New Business

LIVONIA (WWJ) – Livonia has been keeping busy these days, preparing for a new Amazon distribution center opening this fall, while Masco is moving their headquarters to the western Wayne county suburb.

But Livonia is also high on the list of other business interests; with some entrepreneurs nosing around for warehouse space in case Michigan legalizes marijuana.

Livonia Chamber of Commerce President Dan West says there’s speculative activity in the area.

“Believe it or not, we’re hearing some of the warehouses that don’t have windows, and it’s amazing how much activity is occurring because they want to bring pot activity, they are anticipating the legalization of recreational use and there’s a lot of business conversation about how people could position themselves if it does become legalized.”

West tells WWJ that doesn’t mean his city will become the pot capital of Michigan.

“The city has been very aggressive about controlling the medicinal activity that has taken place right now — but warehouses in general — in and around Livonia and the metro Detroit area for this type of activity are being discussed right now in the commercial real estate world.”

Livonia has become a draw, according to West due to its lower taxes, and its close proximity to downtown Detroit, Ann Arbor and Metro Airport.