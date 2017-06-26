Police Searching For Man Who Stole Money From Bank Inside Kroger Store

June 26, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: bank robbery, Commerce Township, kroger, suspect

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Was it a crime of opportunity? Police are searching for a thief who stole money from the counter of a bank inside a Commerce Township Kroger store.

suspect kroger bank robbery Police Searching For Man Who Stole Money From Bank Inside Kroger Store

Police are looking for this man – a suspect in a bank robbery inside a Kroger store in Commerce Twp.

In-house surveillance shows the suspect reaching over the counter at the Comerica Bank inside the store in the 47000 block of W. Pontiac Trail — a bank teller was preparing to open the branch and had placed a large amount of currency on the counter.

According to police the teller was distracted for a period of time when the suspect reached over and nabbed the money. He ran out of the store but it’s not know in what direction or whether it was to a waiting car.

He’s described as a white man, about 25-30 years old. He was carrying a white cane and wearing a dark blue shirt with a U of M decal and blue jean shorts.

If you have seen this person or have any information of his whereabouts — you are asked to call police immediately — or call CrimeStoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.

 

