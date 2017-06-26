Michigan Is Home To Cheapest Beer In U.S.

DETROIT (WWJ) – Michigan is already known for its great variety of beer choices, especially its craft options, but now we also know its the home of the cheapest beer too.

According to Simple Thrifty Living, the cheapest case of beer in the country can be found in Michigan. A study was recently completed across all 50 states to find the lowest price for a 24-pack of beer with the Mitten State prevailing as the cheapest

Michigan’s average came in at $14.62. That’s $0.15 better than California and a $1.38 cheaper than Illinois, who came in at second and third on this list. At the other end was Pennsylvania, who had the most expensive case of beer at $21.98.

The study took a look at two key vendors — Total Wine and Walmart — and selected up to 10 stores per state with each of them coming from different zip codes to help figure out the average price. The study also factored in a mix of urban and rural areas among its zip codes to come out with a fair price.

Cases of 12 ounce cans of Bud Light and Miller Light, two of the most popular domestic beers, were the primary focus for the prices with other beers also mixed into the equation. Then, they averaged out all of the prices per state and rounded to the nearest cent.