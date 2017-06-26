Mid-Michigan Little League Robbed Of $4,000

BAY CITY, MICH. – A local Little League chapter was robbed of more than $4,000 over the weekend.
According to officials, a safe containing more than $4,000 was stolen from a Little League building in mid-Michigan. The break-in at the Bay City Southwest Little League was discovered on Saturday.
Board member Jill Stapish said several locks were cut on storage sheds, which held lawn equipment and field equipment, but nothing was taken.
She added that the safe was pried off a counter in the Little League’s building and the safe was apparently loaded into a vehicle.
It’s not the first time the Little League has been targeted for theft. About $500 worth of candy, hundreds of returnable drink cans, equipment bags and baseballs were taken during a May 2015 break-in at a concession stand.