Motorcyclist In Critical Condition After Being Hit At Stoplight

BRANDON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A 48-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car and thrown off his motorcycle Saturday.
According to witnesses, the driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was stopped at a light on Seymour Lake Road when a Chevy Suburban driven by an 18-year-old Clarkston woman hit the driver – who was ejected from the bike and landed near the shoulder of the road.
The victim was taken to a hospital in Pontiac where he was listed in critical condition — he was not wearing a helmet according to police.
The young woman was treated on the scene and released to her parents.
Police do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a factor in the accident.