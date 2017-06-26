Mysterious Death Of Michigan Singer Investigated As Homicide

VAN BUREN TWP. (WWJ) – A murder investigation is underway in Wayne County following a 27-year-old woman’s mysterious death.

According to a release by Van Buren Township police, officers were called to a home in the 45000-block of Hull Rd. early Friday evening on a report or a homicide.

Police say the victim — who has been identified by family and on social media as Egypt Covington of Van Buren Township — was found by a friend, at around 7:15 p.m., who immediately dialed 911.

It’s unclear at this time how she died.

Police are offering few details and no additional comment on the case as of Monday afternoon, saying only that detectives do not believe that this was a random crime and that the victim likely knew her killer.

Investigators are following up on some leads, police said.

According to TV station Fox 2, Covington was well-known as a local singer.

She worked as a craft beer distributer, making an impression on management at Palmer House Bar & Grill who, in a Facebook, called Covington “a highly intelligent and ambitious young lady.”

Covington previously worked at Fraser’s Pub in Ann Arbor, which in a Facebook post called her a “truly beautiful woman and dear friend.”

Friends have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a memorial at her favorite outdoor spot, Crosswinds Marsh.

“Untimely death is always hard, but losing someone like Egypt is a true loss for the world. It shakes an entire community,” the crowd-funding page reads. “Egypt was a bright, beautiful, amazing individual who touched every person she encountered. She will forever be missed.”

Anyone with information about this case should call Van Buren Township police at 734-699-8930.