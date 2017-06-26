Senate Bill, Uninsured, Affordable Care Act, CBO
Senate Bill Would Result In 22-Million More Uninsured By 2026

June 26, 2017 7:49 PM

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – The U.S. Senate’s bill to overhaul healthcare would result in 22-million more uninsured Americans over the next decade when compared to the current law — that’s according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The Congressional Budget Office announced these staggering numbers on Monday as some Republicans decide whether or not to support the Senate bill. According to the report, by next year 15 million more will be uninsured compared to the current Affordable Care Act.

“When you add it all up there’s a trillion dollar cut in healthcare assistance over the next decade for Americans, and a $700 billion tax cut mostly for wealthy families and corporations,” Democratic Congressman Sander Levin told WWJ.

Levin followed it up by stating the Congressional Budget Office’s release is a “death blow to the Senate bill.”

The proposal released Thursday calls for a slower phase-out of the Medicaid expansion than a bill adopted earlier by the House. Yet it still would force those states to figure out what to do about the millions of lower-income Americans who used it to gain health coverage.

Criticism toward the U.S. Senate’s healthcare overhaul bill is coming from the governor of Michigan as well. Republican Rick Snyder said earlier today on WWJ that lawmakers in Washington need to re-think their intent.

“The Senate bill is different from the House bill, but the Senate bill also has some serious concerns from my perspective,” Snyder said during a live broadcast with WWJ. “About what it can do to reducing coverage from medicaid perspective to making a (difference) in the insurance markets that have very high premiums.

“We do need healthcare reform but let’s all just try to work together to do it in a way where we don’t really harm many people through this process.”

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

