Tavon Wilson’s Lawyer Says Violent Accusations ‘Demonstrably False’

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Alanda Jackson, the mother of Tavon Wilson’s child, has accused Wilson of punching her in the face and breaking her nose during a nightclub incident in May 2016, but Wilson’s lawyer is adamant that the accusations are false.

“The allegations against Tavon Wilson are patently, demonstrably false,” Wilson’s attorney, Mark Schamel told ESPN on Saturday. “We’ve already had one trial where Miss Jackson was found to be not telling the truth and we have a video of the incident that makes it clear that she is the one that committed the crime. She committed the crime of assault against Samone Leach and Tavon Wilson was a witness.

“That’s why she’s on trial criminally and that’s why I expect her to be convicted.”

Wilson, the starting strong safety for the Lions, was not arrested or charged in the incident, but Jackson was. She is suing Wilson for more than $2.5 million, according to TMZ Sports:

“Alanda claims she encountered Wilson at Bliss nightclub on May 14 — where she got into a verbal altercation with Wilson’s current girlfriend, Simone Leach.

“While Alanda and Simone were arguing, Wilson allegedly grabbed Alanda, threw her to the ground and began punching her in the face. Alanda claims the attack lasted several minutes before security broke it up….

“Alanda claims she suffered major injuries in the attack — including a broken nose, a black eye and cuts on her back. She’s suing for more than $2.5 MILLION.”

Wilson has apparently asked for the case to be thrown out.

Said the Lions in an official statement, “We have spoken to Tavon and we have also notified the League office of this matter. Due to the personal nature of this situation, we will have no additional comment at this time.”