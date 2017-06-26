The UAW-Ford Best-In-Class Quality Program Actively Participates In Community Events

By Lori Melton

The UAW-Ford Quality Department is deeply committed to giving back to communities across Detroit, the state of Michigan, and the country. In conjunction with a training conference earlier this year, 40 Best-In-Class Quality Program members volunteered at a local food bank in Houston, Texas for Community Service Day. They prepared approximately 3,000 meals to be served to local children in the effort.

The Houston Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest non-governmental domestic hunger relief organization. As such, it works tirelessly to make food accessible and lead the fight in eradicating hunger. Food is life-sustaining. Therefore, food should be available to everyone who needs it.

In the fiscal year 2015-2016, Houston Food Bank distributed 79 million meals. The organization relies on donations of time, food, and money to fulfill its mission. Every dollar donated to the Houston Food Bank provides the equivalent of three meals for an individual.

Volunteers play a critical role in every facet of the food bank’s daily operations. Therefore, UAW-Ford members’ willingness to step up and lend a hand makes a huge and positive impact. Thanks to the Quality team’s help, children, families, and senior citizens who may otherwise have gone hungry were able to enjoy a nutritious meal.

Ford Motor Company has been a bedrock to the Greater Detroit area for more than 100 years. Extending this kind of compassion to those in need is common practice throughout the American automaker and its UAW partners’ history. Lining up to serve meals together is a similar process to working together to roll quality vehicles off the manufacturing assembly line. Every person’s role in the process is important, and every meal served makes a positive difference.

UAW-Ford team members also understand the wages and benefits they earn enables them to help others in a variety of ways. Compassion for neighboring communities should be a core part of any American-built company’s value system. The UAW-Ford Quality team food bank volunteers exercised a great opportunity to pay their success forward. The meals they served at Houston Food Bank mark a perfect example of how the Detroit-based, world-class automaker remains committed to keep getting it right.