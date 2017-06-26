CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

What You Need To Know About The Supreme Court’s Travel Ban Decision

June 26, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: President Trump, travel ban

CBS Local– The United States Supreme Court decided to allow parts of President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban to go into effect immediately, while also allowing to hear arguments for and against it in October.

For the next 90 days, citizens from six Muslim-majority countries will not be allowed to enter the United States due to their country’s accused support of terrorism. These countries are Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. But if a citizen of one of the aforementioned six countries has a family member in the United States, they can bypass this ban.

Also, for the next 120 days, refugees without strong family ties to the United States will not be allowed into the country.

“As President, I cannot allow people into our country who want to do us harm,” President Trump said in a statement, via CNN. “I want people who can love the United States and all of its citizens, and who will be hardworking and productive.”

The ban has been in and out of the court systems since its inception Jan. 27. The next day, as protests rang, a judge in New York blocked a portion of the ban. On Feb. 2, the Trump administration eased the restrictions for green card holders specifically. In the first two weeks of February, the bill was blocked and attempts to reverse that decision were rejected.

In the beginning of March, President Trump proposed a new travel ban in which Iraq was excluded. Within 24 hours, the state of Hawaii filed a lawsuit before the ban was blocked nationwide a week later, mere hours before it was set to take effect.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch