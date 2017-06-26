Two Injured In Second Shooting In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police confirm a second shooting has occurred on Monday night in downtown Detroit with two experiencing injuries.. The shooting occurred near Cass and Fort.
According to Assistant Detroit police Chief Arnold Williams, there was an argument between occupants in vehicle and others outside the vehicle with those outside of the vehicle firing shots at those inside it.
One of the occupants inside the vehicle experienced a gut shot wound and the other occupant experienced a graving wound. Both were transported to local hospital and are expected to be OK.
The Detroit police are currently searching for the three suspects.
Williams said he doesn’t believe this second shooting is related to the Detroit fireworks show.
“As far as we know now because of the location of where the incident took place we are not attributing that to the fireworks,” Williams said.
Check CBS Detroit and WWJ for updates.