Amazon Plans 1,600-Job Facility In Romulus

June 27, 2017 5:45 AM

ROMULUS (AP) – Online retailer Amazon.com plans to open another fulfillment center in Michigan.

The Michigan Strategic Fund Board on Tuesday will consider a $5 million grant for Amazon, which plans to spend up to $140 million to build a facility in Romulus and create 1,600 jobs. Amazon was considering other Midwestern states and Canada for the facility, according to a memo prepared for the economic development board.

The state grant would help Amazon offset some of the costs for “substantial” road and other infrastructure improvements in Romulus.

In December, the state approved a $7.5 million grant for Amazon to open a fulfillment center in Livonia and add 1,000 jobs. Construction is under way.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

