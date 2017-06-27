AP Source: Billups Still Undecided About Joining Cavaliers

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chauncey Billups isn’t sure if it’s time to jump back into the NBA.

Nearly a week after first meeting with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, Billups has not yet decided whether to join Cleveland’s front office, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

Billups is weighing several factors and remains unsure if he wants to lead the Cavaliers’ basketball operations, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks.

Billups met twice last week with Gilbert, who is also looking for a new general manager after parting ways with David Griffin. The sides were unable to negotiate a contract extension following Cleveland’s third straight trip to the Finals. The person says there’s no timetable on a decision.

A five-time All-Star, Billups, who has no executive experience, would have to uproot his family in Denver to take the job. He also has to consider other factors, including the possibility that LeBron James could leave as a free agent after next season.

Billups has known Gilbert for years, but he may be hesitant to work for a passionate-but-demanding owner who has had four GMs in 12 years and couldn’t work things out with Griffin despite an unprecedented string of success.

Billups is believed to be the only candidate so far to meet with Gilbert.

There are other issues for Billups to contemplate, and while he makes up his mind, the Cavaliers are trying to upgrade their roster through trades and impending free agency.

The Cavs were unable to strike a deal before last week’s draft, but the club’s front office, being led by assistant general manager Koby Altman, was active on several deals that didn’t get finalized.

Cleveland has considered moving All-Star forward Kevin Love in the past and his name was again tied to possible trades, including one for Indiana All-Star Paul George, who recently informed the Pacers he will not re-sign following the 2018 season.

Because they lack the assets of other teams who covet George, the Cavaliers may find it impossible to land the forward, but that doesn’t mean they won’t try.

Cleveland would need to get a third team involved and include Love, who has two guaranteed seasons remaining on his contract worth $46.7 million.

First, though, the Cavs would like to get their front-office situation settled, but that can’t happen until Billups makes a decision.

___

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)