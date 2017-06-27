CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Baker Wants Rodriguez, So Long As He’s The Old “K-Rod”

June 27, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Dusty Baker, K-Rod

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dusty Baker would love for his Washington Nationals to add reliever Francisco Rodriguez — so long as K-Rod can replicate the form that made him a six-time All-Star.

Amid reports Monday that the Nationals may sign the veteran right-hander to a minor league deal, Baker said only that he had taken “calls from various people” about him and that nothing was official.

Does Washington’s manager want the 35-year-old for his struggling bullpen?

“It depends if he’s still K-Rod,” Baker said. “That’s what it boils down to. I’ll take Sandy Koufax, but he may not be the same Sandy Koufax.”

The Nationals could use a steadying presence among their relievers, who entered a game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday with the NL’s third-worst ERA at 4.88.

Rodriguez is fourth on the career saves list with 437, but he was released by the Detroit Tigers on Friday after posting a 7.82 ERA in 25 1/3 innings.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

