Best Flower Beds In Detroit

By Lori Melton

Spring is in full bloom and all of the showers in and around the Greater Detroit Area have brought many gorgeous flowers to life. If you’re looking for someplace to take in some of Mother Nature’s most beautiful and colorful blossoms, check out our picks for five of the best flower beds and gardens to visit in Detroit and the surrounding suburbs.

Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory

900 Inselruhe Ave.

Detroit, MI 48207

(313) 821-5428

www.belleisleconservancy.org/anna-scripps-whitcomb-conservatory

The Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory bears the distinction of being the oldest continually-running conservatory in the country. The Conservatory is divided into five collections: The Palm House, Tropical House, Cactus House, the sunken Fernery and the Show House. The facility was built in 1904 across 13 acres. You’ll find a variety of tropical plants and trees here as well as flowers to mark every season in the Show House. School group and organizational tours can be arranged.

Meadow Brook Hall & Gardens

350 Estate Drive

Rochester, MI 48309

(248) 364-6200

www.meadowbrookhall.org

Matilda Dodge Wilson, (widow of auto pioneer John Dodge) and her second husband Alfred Wilson, built this treasured and historic estate between 1926 and 1929. The sprawling country estate spans 1,500 acres which include several residences and lush, formal gardens

The annual Meadow Brook in Bloom celebration features a week-long series of floral-related tours and events. This year it runs from June 25-June 30. There’s even a fun children’s scavenger hunt through the gardens on June 27 from 1-3 p.m. Visitors can tour fresh flowers gracing the rooms of the mansion as well as tour the estate’s 16 gorgeous gardens.

Cranbrook House & Gardens

380 Lone Pine Road

Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303

(248) 645-3147

www.housegardens.cranbrook.edu/gardens

Cranbrook House was the family home of Cranbook founders George and Ellen Booth from 1908-1949. Today, it is Metro Detroit’s oldest surviving historic manor. The Cranbook Educational Community Campus is recognized as a National Historic Landmark. Cranbook boasts 40 acres of stunning gardens which are surrounded by fountains, lakes and streams. The Sunken Garden is surrounded by fieldstone walls and features beautiful beds of perennials and annuals. Visitors can also tour the Reflecting Pool, the Herb Garden and the Japanese Garden. Admission is free and Cranbrook Gardens are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., May 1 through Oct. 31.

Edsel And Eleanor Ford House

1100 Lake Shore Road

Grosse Pointe Shores, MI 48236

(313) 884-4222

www.fordhouse.org

Edsel and Eleanor Ford were one of Detroit and America’s most prominent families. Edsel was appointed president of his father’s Ford Auto Company in 1919 at the young age of 25. The Fords loved art and nature. Jens Jensen, one of the country’s well-known landscape designers and conservationists, designed the Ford House gardens from 1926-1932. There is so much beauty to behold in each section of the expansive gardens from Flower Lane to the formal Rose Garden, to the Tribute Garden, the Lagoon and beyond. Touring these gardens is a breathtaking experience. Visit the website above for detailed admissions and tours information.

Westcroft Botanical Gardens

21803 W. River Road

Grosse Ile, MI 48138

(734) 767-2444

www.westcroftgardens.com

Westcroft Gardens is the oldest farm in Michigan still owned and operated by the same family. The historical site hosts four acres of magnificent botanical gardens which include a special hybrid of Rhododendrons and Azaleas that were created at Westcroft. The lush gardens were originally established in the ‘20s and ‘30s. There is a wealth of fragrant flowers and vibrant colors to see at their peak from May through June. The gardens are open to the public daily from dusk until dawn.

