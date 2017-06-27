Police: Car Crashes Into QLINE Power Box After Chase

June 27, 2017 12:51 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating after a car crashed into a QLINE power box in Detroit’s New Center.

According to investigators, the incident followed an earlier hit-and-run crash involving the same driver. Police say the suspect crashed into a Highland Park Police Chaplain’s personal vehicle Tuesday morning, at  Woodward Ave. near the Davison Freeway.

The driver didn’t stop, according to police, but fled northbound on Woodward with the chaplain in pursuit. The chase ended when the suspect crashed in to a QLINE power box at Woodward Ave. and Custer.

It’s unclear at this time if the suspect was arrested. No injuries were reported.

QLINE street car service was slowed for just a bit following the crash, but was back to normal before noon. Police said damage done was limited to exterior of the power box.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch