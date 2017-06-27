Police: Car Crashes Into QLINE Power Box After Chase

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating after a car crashed into a QLINE power box in Detroit’s New Center.
According to investigators, the incident followed an earlier hit-and-run crash involving the same driver. Police say the suspect crashed into a Highland Park Police Chaplain’s personal vehicle Tuesday morning, at Woodward Ave. near the Davison Freeway.
The driver didn’t stop, according to police, but fled northbound on Woodward with the chaplain in pursuit. The chase ended when the suspect crashed in to a QLINE power box at Woodward Ave. and Custer.
It’s unclear at this time if the suspect was arrested. No injuries were reported.
QLINE street car service was slowed for just a bit following the crash, but was back to normal before noon. Police said damage done was limited to exterior of the power box.