Convicted Sex Offender Accused Of Having Sex With Pit Bull

SAGINAW, Mich. (WWJ) – A convicted sex offender was bound over for trial in a Michigan court — accused of having sex with a pit bull.

A district judge in Saginaw found probable cause to bind 37-year-old Michael S. Czeiszperger over on one count of sodomy and one count of sodomy by a sexually delinquent person reports MLive.com.

Records show that Czeiszperger had a previous conviction in 2002 for having sex with a minor labeling him a “sexually delinquent person” which enhances the possible penalty to life in prison – should he be found guilty.

MLive reports that the allegations against Czeiszperger were brought forward by his estranged wife, Tambra Czeiszperger, who testified Tuesday she knew something wasn’t right when she caught the dog and her husband in the bath together in the summer of 2016.

“He had a look of horror,” MLive reports the estranged wife said. “The look on his face was like, ‘Oh no.'”

Tambra Czeiszperger testified she never saw the act. It would be another several months, when she was kicked out of the family home, before she would bring accusations to police.

The man’s attorney states the accusations are unfounded and that the defendant passed a lie detector test.

The dog was seized in 2016 due to the allegations — a veterinarian said the dog had evidence of internal trauma, but what caused it is inconclusive. A veterinarian, along with an animal control officer, both testified the pit bull’s behavior was submissive and out of the ordinary for the breed according to the MLive.com report.