Study Claims Detroit Drivers Are The Best In The U.S.

DETROIT (WWJ) – Debatable new research from an auto insurance quote website suggests that Detroit has the best drivers in the country.

Do you buy it?

Adam Johnson of QuoteWizard.com says that when data points like number of crashes, speeding tickets, DUIs and other citations are analyzed, drivers in Detroit are best among 75 major U.S. cities.

“It’s kind of polarizing where people kind of agree, like, ‘Oh, yeah. In Detroit we do have great drivers,’ or, you know, somebody gets cut off in traffic one too many times and thinks Detroit has the worst drivers,” Johnson said.

“No matter what city or state you live in people always assume that city or state has the worst drivers.”

The worst drivers, according to the study, can be found in Sacramento, California. In fact, six out of the top 10 worst cities were in California.

So just how conclusive is this?

“It’s fun to put the data out there that we have and let people, you know, argue over the results from their experience,” Johnson said.

One thing that is certain, Detroit — and Michigan —both have the highest auto insurance rates in the nation. Johnson said the reason for that is simple: Detroit has one of the highest rates of uninsured drivers.

[Learn more about the research at this link].