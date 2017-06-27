Detroit Extends Ben Street

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Ben Street to a one-year contract extension.

Street, 30, was signed by the Red Wings as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2016 and appeared in 62 games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, finishing second on the team in regular-season scoring with 55 points (25-30-55), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 62 games. His 25 goals led the team, and he also placed among Griffins leaders with 30 assists (3rd), 10 power-play goals (2nd), two shorthanded goals (T1st) and 199 shots on goal (2nd). The 5-foot-11, 200-pound forward also ranked second on Grand Rapids and fourth in the AHL in postseason scoring, registering 21 points (8-13-21) in 19 games, including the double-overtime game-winning goal in Game 2 of the Griffins’ six-game series win over the Syracuse Crunch in the Calder Cup Finals. Street also appeared in six games with the Red Wings in 2016-17, recording an assist in his Detroit debut on March 28 at Carolina.

A native of Coquitlam, British Columbia, Street has totaled three points (0-3-3) and eight penalty minutes in 35 NHL games with the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Red Wings since 2012-13. The veteran of seven professional seasons has also notched 292 points (123-169-292), a plus-26 rating and 108 penalty minutes in 355 career AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Abbotsford Heat, Lake Erie Monsters, San Antonio Rampage and Griffins from 2010-17. Street played collegiately for the University of Wisconsin Badgers prior to his professional career, tallying 92 points (47-45-92), a plus-12 rating and 90 penalty minutes between 2005-10. He was a two-time member of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s All-Academic Team and won a national championship with the Badgers in 2006.