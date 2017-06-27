Detroit Pistons Announce Schedule And Roster For Orlando Summer League

June 27, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the club will participate in the 2017 Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League which will be held at the Amway Center’s practice court in Orlando, FL.  The league will feature eight teams and will run from July 1-6 with a championship day slated for the final day.

 

Current Pistons’ players Henry Ellenson and Michael Gbinije along with the Pistons’ first-round draft selection from the 2017 NBA Draft, Luke Kennard, are all expected to participate.  Pistons associate head coach Bob Beyer will serve as the team’s head coach.

 

The league is closed to the public and open to media and professional team/league personnel.

 

All games will be aired on NBATV.

 

Following is the Pistons’ summer league schedule and roster:

 

DATE                                                       GAME                                                                   TIME

Saturday, July 1                           Detroit vs. Oklahoma City                                 5:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 2                              Detroit vs. New York                                          1:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 4                            Detroit vs. Miami                                                 5:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 5                    Detroit vs. Charlotte                                           3:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 6*                       TBD                                                                            TBD

 

*Championship Day (all teams will play a final fifth game regardless of record)

2017 DETROIT PISTONS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

 

NO.    PLAYER                                       POS    HT       WT       D.O.B          COLLEGE/COUNTRY    NBA EXP.    LAST TEAM

17       Lorenzo Brown                          G         6-5       189      8/26/90       North Carolina State

29       Will Davis II                                F          6-8       220      11/9/92       UC Irvine

8          Henry Ellenson                          F          6-11    245      1/13/97       Marquette

18       Trey Freeman                            G         6-2       185      10/12/92     Old Dominion

35       Michael Gbinije                         G/F     6-7       200      6/5/92         Syracuse

24       Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson             F          6-6       215      6/26/91       Temple

55       Pierre Jackson                           G         5-10    180      8/29/91       Baylor

23       Luke Kennard                             G         6-6       206      6/24/96       Duke/USA

38       Markus Kennedy                       F          6-9       245      8/3/91         Southern Methodist

36       Eric Moreland                            C         6-10    238      12/24/91     Oregon State

45       Landry Nnoko                            C         6-10    255      4/9/94         Clemson/Cameroon

20       Marcus Simmons                      G         6-6       220      1/28/88       USC

37       Hollis Thompson                       F          6-8       206      4/3/91         Georgetown

43       Mike Tobey                                C         7-0       260      10/10/94     Virginia

31       Dez Wells                                   G         6-5       213      4/15/92       Maryland

33       Derek Willis                                F          6-9       228      6/21/95       Kentucky

 

 

PRESIDENT OF BASKETBALL OPERATIONS/HEAD COACH:

Stan Van Gundy – SUNY – Brockport

 

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Bob Beyer – Alfred (Summer League Head Coach)

Tim Hardaway – Texas – El Paso

Malik Allen – Villanova

Charles Klask – Michigan State

Otis Smith – Jacksonville

Rex Walters – Kansas

 

DIRECTOR OF SPORTS MEDICINE/ATHLETIC TRAINER:

Jon Ishop – University of Texas at Austin

 

STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACH:

Jordan Sabourin – Oakland

