Detroit Pistons Announce Schedule And Roster For Orlando Summer League

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the club will participate in the 2017 Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League which will be held at the Amway Center’s practice court in Orlando, FL. The league will feature eight teams and will run from July 1-6 with a championship day slated for the final day.
Current Pistons’ players Henry Ellenson and Michael Gbinije along with the Pistons’ first-round draft selection from the 2017 NBA Draft, Luke Kennard, are all expected to participate. Pistons associate head coach Bob Beyer will serve as the team’s head coach.
The league is closed to the public and open to media and professional team/league personnel.
All games will be aired on NBATV.
Following is the Pistons’ summer league schedule and roster:
DATE GAME TIME
Saturday, July 1 Detroit vs. Oklahoma City 5:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 2 Detroit vs. New York 1:00 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 4 Detroit vs. Miami 5:00 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 5 Detroit vs. Charlotte 3:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 6* TBD TBD
*Championship Day (all teams will play a final fifth game regardless of record)
2017 DETROIT PISTONS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER
NO. PLAYER POS HT WT D.O.B COLLEGE/COUNTRY NBA EXP. LAST TEAM
17 Lorenzo Brown G 6-5 189 8/26/90 North Carolina State
29 Will Davis II F 6-8 220 11/9/92 UC Irvine
8 Henry Ellenson F 6-11 245 1/13/97 Marquette
18 Trey Freeman G 6-2 185 10/12/92 Old Dominion
35 Michael Gbinije G/F 6-7 200 6/5/92 Syracuse
24 Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson F 6-6 215 6/26/91 Temple
55 Pierre Jackson G 5-10 180 8/29/91 Baylor
23 Luke Kennard G 6-6 206 6/24/96 Duke/USA
38 Markus Kennedy F 6-9 245 8/3/91 Southern Methodist
36 Eric Moreland C 6-10 238 12/24/91 Oregon State
45 Landry Nnoko C 6-10 255 4/9/94 Clemson/Cameroon
20 Marcus Simmons G 6-6 220 1/28/88 USC
37 Hollis Thompson F 6-8 206 4/3/91 Georgetown
43 Mike Tobey C 7-0 260 10/10/94 Virginia
31 Dez Wells G 6-5 213 4/15/92 Maryland
33 Derek Willis F 6-9 228 6/21/95 Kentucky
PRESIDENT OF BASKETBALL OPERATIONS/HEAD COACH:
Stan Van Gundy – SUNY – Brockport
ASSISTANT COACHES:
Bob Beyer – Alfred (Summer League Head Coach)
Tim Hardaway – Texas – El Paso
Malik Allen – Villanova
Charles Klask – Michigan State
Otis Smith – Jacksonville
Rex Walters – Kansas
DIRECTOR OF SPORTS MEDICINE/ATHLETIC TRAINER:
Jon Ishop – University of Texas at Austin
STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACH:
Jordan Sabourin – Oakland