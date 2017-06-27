Five Reasons To Try Metal Roofing

Energy Savings

Metal roofing in both light and dark colors reflects heat effectively to reduce cooling loads in the summer and insulate homes during the winter. This can help to lower energy bills. The secret to metal roofing’s energy savings is in its variety of finishes. A highly reflective and highly emissive painted or granular-coated metal roof is optimal for reducing energy consumption and can actually re-emit up to 90% of absorbed solar radiation.

Installing a metal roof can also help the environment in other ways, too. Conventional roofing products, including asphalt shingles, contribute an estimated 20 billion pounds of waste to U.S. landfills annually, whereas metal roofs can often be installed over an existing roof, eliminating the cost and eco-impact of tear-off and disposal.

Long-Lasting

Longevity is one of the top reasons consumers report choosing metal roofing for their homes.metal roofing can last as long as fifty years or more, requiring very little maintenance and looking beautiful all the while. But it isn’t just the dependability that people love about long-living metal roofing; it’s the low life cycle cost. Few homeowners realize until after the fact but metal roofing can actually cost as little or less than asphalt roofing. Since asphalt roofing needs to be replaced 2 – 4 times as often as metal roofing, you really need to multiply not only the initial cost of asphalt roofing materials but also the cost of asphalt roof repairs and re-installation man hours to compare to the typical “once-a-lifetime” metal roofing installation.

Battle Tested Against Mother Nature

The roofing industry is driven by extreme weather. Whether strong winds and storms, hail, snow, ice, or brutal sun, the weather is what makes roofing materials break down. Firsthand experience may be why you are investigating metal roofing as an option.

Heat and Sun

While particularly damaging in southern exposures and at high altitudes, heat and sun play huge roles in the degradation of most roofing systems. Ultimately, most roofing systems fail because they dry out, become brittle, and crack with age. Metal roofing systems are completely impervious to this type of damage. They will

not curl, crack, or become brittle when exposed to sun and heat. Additionally, today’s coating technology offers a variety of finishes that maintain their integrity and color very well when exposed to heat and sun.

Wind Resistance

In order to verify their wind resistance, metal roofing products are subjected to uplift tests which simulate actual wind occurrences. This is done through what is called the “bag test”. With some variations, a section of roofing is installed in a laboratory with plastic bagging between the metal and the roof decking. Metal products also retain their strength and wind resistance very well as they age. A 30-year-old metal roof will likely withstand wind the same as a brand new metal roof; most other roofing material doesn’t come close to this ability.