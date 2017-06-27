Hurricanes Sign Minor Leaguers Chelios, Brown To 2-Way Deals

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to terms with minor leaguers Patrick Brown and Jake Chelios on one-year, two-way contracts.

In deals announced Tuesday, Brown will make $650,000 in the NHL or $160,000 in the minor leagues with a guarantee of $190,000. Chelios will make $650,000 in the NHL or $85,000 in the minors.

The 25-year-old Brown is a forward who spent most of last season with Charlotte of the AHL but played in 14 games with Carolina. In his 28 career games in the NHL, he has one goal and one assist.

Chelios is the 26-year-old son of Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios who spent all of last season with Charlotte.
