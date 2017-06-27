Indians Manager Francona Leaves Game After Not Feeling Well

June 27, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: cleveland indians, Terry Francona

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona has left Cleveland’s game against the Texas Rangers because he isn’t feeling well.

The team says that Francona will not return to Monday’s game, but has given no other details.

Francona spoke at his usual press availability before the game and presented Rangers first baseman and former Indian Mike Napoli with his American League Championship ring in a ceremony about 10 minutes before first pitch, but bench coach Brad Mills removed starter Carlos Carrasco in the fourth inning. It’s not clear when Francona left.

Francona was hospitalized on June 13 following a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field. He underwent a battery of tests and was released a few hours later. Francona returned to work the following night.

The 57-year-old Francona missed a game last season in August after experiencing chest pains.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch