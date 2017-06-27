Marine Division Rescues 6 In Separate Water Emergencies, Including Group Leaving Jobbie Nooner

MACOMB (WWJ) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division and The U.S. Customs Border Patrol responded to emergency calls that helped rescue six people over the span of two days on Lake St. Clair.

On Thursday, a storm with heavy rain and winds causing 4-6 foot swells capsized a boat sending two men into the water. Neither of the men were able to get back to shore and their boat was sinking. One of the men was able to get a call out for help and the

Macomb County Sheriff’s Comtec Dispatch center was able to locate the phone’s coordinate’s placing the boat approximately 1.5 miles from shore.

The Marine Division along with Border Patrol located the boat and found the younger male sitting crouched on the hull of the capsized boat shaking uncontrollably and clutching his cell phone. An older white male was hanging onto the vessel’s engine.

The men told authorities that tall waves crashed over and into the boat, causing it to take on water and kill the engine.

It’s not known if the men were wearing life vests.

On Friday, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division along with the U.S. Customs Border Patrol responded to the area of Lake St. Clair (.9 miles east of the shipping channel in Canada, south of Gull Island) for a capsized boat with 4 people in the water.

This call came in through the marine radio.

Authorities say all four people were wearing life jackets and were holding onto the bow of the boat as the Marine Division arrived. T

The boat’s operator stated that after leaving Jobbie Nooner his engines started to make “weird noises” and then shut off. The boat would not start and began to take on water. Everyone in the boat put on a life jacket and a call went out for help.