Michael Jordan, Taylor Swift Salute MVP Russell Westbrook [VIDEO]

June 27, 2017 2:17 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Russell Westbrook has earned kudos from Michael Jordan and Taylor Swift after being honored with his first league MVP trophy at the NBA Awards show.

A letter signed by Jordan and posted in an Instagram story on his Nike brand’s account reads: “Congrats Russell, I got my first MVP award before my first ring, too … keep going!” Westbrook is endorsed by the Jordan Brand.

Why Not Zero? The math adds up. @russwest44 is the 2017 NBA MVP.

A post shared by nike (@nike) on

The Oklahoma City Thunder also shared a video tribute to Westbrook from Swift. The singer joked that she was the one who taught Westbrook basketball and that Westbrook gave her the idea for her hit song “Shake It Off.” She later acknowledged that the pair had never met.

