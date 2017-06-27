CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Mom In Custody After Allegedly Trying To Kill 11-Year-Old Son In Fire

June 27, 2017 5:59 PM
Filed Under: Mom Attempts To Kill Son

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ) – A woman is in custody after allegedly trying to set her young son on fire in an attempt to kill him.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Frenchtown Township from the husband of the woman involved — citing fear that his wife may have harmed their son.

Around the same time a call came into police that indicated the family car was on fire at the Roselawn Memorial Park, a cemetery, on South Dixie Highway in LaSalle Township.

The car, a 2014 Ford Focus, was emitting smoke from the passenger compartment, but the 48-year-old mother and 11-year-old son could not be found.

Deputies found the two in a different part of the cemetery.

According to police the mom bound her son at the wrists and locked him inside the car and tried to start a fire in the trunk of the vehicle with her son still inside.  As the boy struggled to free himself — the mom used gasoline inside the passenger compartment where the boy sat. The fire did not ignite and at some point the mom freed her son from the car — and the two walked toward a cemetery employee who untied the boy from the bindings.

The mom was arrested and taken to an area hospital for evaluation and then taken to jail and her son was taken to an area hospital — where he was treated and released.

The mom is facing attempted murder and arson charges.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch