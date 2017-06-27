Reward Offered For Suspect Information In Shooting Death Of Darrius Williams

DETROIT (WWJ) – On May 29 Orlando Ross went to his sister’s home after getting a call from her about an argument she had with a man named Darrius Williams.

Ross never got close to her front door — allegedly shot by Williams as he got out of his car on Biltmore in Detroit. Now the family is reaching out for help from the public to find Williams.

Williams, a.k.a. “Scrap” is wanted in connection with the early morning shooting death of Ross and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,500.

Orlando attended Cody High School and was employed as a maintenance worker for a Popeye’s fast food restaurant — working there with a goal of owning a franchise one day. His family says he liked fixing cars and loved music.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. If the tip that leads to an arrest is received by midnight of today’s press conference – $1,000 will be added to the reward – raising the total to $3,500.

If you have any information regarding this murder, Crime Stoppers is asking you to make an anonymous call to 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website at: www.1800speakup.org or Text: CSM and your tip to 274637. Your information is anonymous.