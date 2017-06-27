Serena Williams Goes Nude For Pregnant Vanity Fair Cover

By George Fox
The latest cover of Vanity Fair features Saginaw native and tennis superstar Serena Williams on the cover. In profile she’s looking well along in her pregnancy.
According to the Vanity Fair interview Williams handed her fiance and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, five positive pregnancy tests in a paper bag in January. You have to be sure right?
Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz created the images in an interview spread inside the magazine set for August release.
Will she release a maternity version of her Berlei sports bra line?