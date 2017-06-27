Serena Williams Goes Nude For Pregnant Vanity Fair Cover

June 27, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Annie Leibovitz, pregnant, Serena Williams, Vanity Fair

By George Fox
@GeorgeJFox

The latest cover of Vanity Fair features Saginaw native and tennis superstar Serena Williams on the cover. In profile she’s looking well along in her pregnancy.

According to the Vanity Fair interview Williams handed her fiance and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, five positive pregnancy tests in a paper bag in January. You have to be sure right?

Perfect weekend. 📸 @valvogt

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on

Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz created the images in an interview spread inside the magazine set for August release.

@vanityfair texture #annielebowitz

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Throwback: Serena Shows Us How To Twerk

Will she release a maternity version of her Berlei sports bra line?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch