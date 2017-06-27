Stranger Danger: Man Tries To Lure Children With Bubbles

PITTSFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Police in Pittsfield Township would like to speak to a man who was allegedly trying to attract a pair of young boys in a park Sunday afternoon.
A grandmother of one of the children says she spotted the man motioning for one of the boys to follow him at a playground near the Golfside Lakes Apartments. When the child did not follow, the man left the area.
The child later told his parents that the man offered to buy him bubbles at a nearby store.
The kids were never touched or injured. Police hope to learn more from nearby surveillance cameras.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact police at 734-822-4958.