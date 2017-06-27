2 ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Teens Wanted In Detroit Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for two teens wanted in a shooting on the city’s east side.

According to investigators, said the crime stemmed from a dispute just after midnight Sunday in the 4400-block of Grayton. Police say, after an argument escalated into a physical fight, the suspects left — but they returned later and shot the 17-year-old victim, who was on the porch of a home.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what police say were non-life threatening injuries.

The alleged shooters, identified by police as 17-year-old Ryan London and 19-year-old Lamont Jackson remained at large on Tuesday.

Police say the pair should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees either of these suspect or knows of his whereabouts is urged not to try to apprehend them, but to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540. To remain anonymous, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

As always, those who feel they are in danger should dial 911.