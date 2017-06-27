Suspect At Large In Waterford Marathon Armed Robbery [VIDEO]

WATERFORD TWP. (WWJ) – Police are looking for a man who held a gas station clerk at gunpoint during a robbery in Waterford Township.

The crime was caught on video at around 7:15 p.m. Monday, at the Marathon located at 6601 Cooley Lake Rd.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun when he entered the business, pointed the weapon at the clerk and motioned to open the cash register.

The clerk complied and the suspect reached over the counter and grabbed around $800 from the tray, police said, before fleeing the store on foot.

A K9 track led officers to a residential street where it is believed the suspect got into a white SUV.

The suspect is described as a white male between 25-30 years old, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with an old English D on the front along with the words “Team of Destiny.” He was also wearing baggy blue jeans, tennis shoes, a blue handkerchief over his face and blue framed sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Waterford Police Det. Belling at 248-618-6042. Or, the remain anonymous, contact the Waterford Police Tip Line at 248-674-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Tips may also be sent by email to policetips@waterfordmi.gov.