Appliance Upgrades That Will Save Your Small Business Energy And Money

In today’s world of technology, there are many solutions to save your small business energy and money. Various appliance upgrades can result in long-term savings that will have a big impact on your business’s profits. Here are several ideas to consider when evaluating the needs of your business.

Heating And Cooling

Upgrading the heating and cooling system itself will cut back on overall costs in the long run, but using smart technology to control it is also a simple way to reduce energy costs. Consider going all digital with a small appliance like Nest, a wireless smart thermostat that can be controlled via an app. The device can track your usage and alert you to those patterns, which can save you money. Energy management systems are effective as well, allowing the user to control nearly every appliance in the office — from security systems to lighting — all from your smartphone.

Smart Power Strips

One of the leading causes of high electricity bills is leaving appliances and other devices plugged in when not in use. Upgrading to a smart power strip will cut phantom power use, which can account for up to 10 percent of your energy bill. These small devices are ideal for outlets that are hard to reach, especially if your business has a larger desk with printers, computers and other office appliances. Also consider upgrading to a more efficient charging station. If your business uses many devices that need to be charged, an automated station can cut off power when phones and tablets are fully charged.

ENERGY STAR® Appliances

Whether you work in an office building, a leased space or even from home, making sure that appliances such as toaster ovens and refrigerators in break rooms are ENERGY STAR-certified means these appliances work less hard to operate, effectively reducing energy costs. Through the years, efficiency has increased in these appliances as technology advances. Visit the official ENERGY STAR government website to find out what appliances your business can benefit from.

Tankless Water Heaters

Water consumption is also a factor in determining where a business can save, especially when a heater is used frequently, such as in a restaurant. Upgrading to a tankless water heater reduces the costs of standby storage that keeps water ready when needed by up to 50 percent. These do vary in price dramatically, so be sure to assess the business needs before investing. Upfront costs are the only downside, but it pays for itself over time.

