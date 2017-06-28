Blast From Orion Twp. Home Explosion Felt Quarter Mile Away

June 28, 2017 10:08 PM
LAKE ORION (WWJ) – A mother and father are missing Wednesday night, after a home explosion in Orion Township.

Several calls came in to police and fire just after 8:30 p.m. reporting an explosin on Coats Road — near Baldwin and Indianwood roads.

First responders work to contain a blaze at a home in Orion Twp. (Credit/Chris Barnett: Orion Twp Supervisor)

Speaking live on WWJ from the scene, Orion Township supervisor Chris Barnett says the couple’s 29-year old daughter made it out of the home safely. The cause of the explosion hasn’t been determined yet, but investigators have a clue.

“We’re battling with a propane tank out here – it appears the house was fed gas by a propane tank so that appears to be an early indication what it looks like happened,” said Barnett.

He says that there were three family members at home at the time of the explosion and that the daughter escaped. First responders are searching for the parents.

Tipsters say they felt the blast from at least a quarter mile away. The home was completely destroyed.

