Canadian Man Accused In Flint Airport Stabbing Back In US Court

June 28, 2017 5:34 AM
FLINT (WWJ/AP) – A Canadian man accused of stabbing an airport police officer in Flint, Michigan, is returning to court to learn if he’ll remain in custody.

Amor Ftouhi, 49, is unlikely to be granted bond Wednesday because the charge is serious and he lives outside the U.S.

Ftouhi, a native of Tunisia who lives in Montreal, is charged with committing violence at an airport by stabbing Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck a week ago. Neville was released from the hospital Monday.

Authorities say Ftouhi stabbed Neville with a large knife after yelling “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.” According to the FBI, Ftouhi said something similar to “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die.”

Ftouhi was immediately taken into custody

The FBI says Ftouhi unsuccessfully tried to buy a gun once he arrived in the U.S. but instead managed to buy a 12-inch knife that had an 8-inch serrated blade.

 

