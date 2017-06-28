Charles Rizzo Arraigned On Corruption, Bribery Charges

DETROIT (WWJ) – An arraignment Wednesday involving the probe into alleged corruption and bribery in Macomb County.
Charles Rizzo pleaded not guilty in Federal Court in Detroit to multiple bribery and mail and wire fraud charges in connection with his family trash hauling business Rizzo Environmental Services.
No longer the government’s star witness reports WWJ Newsradio 950’s Jon Hewett, Rizzo’s original connection with the feds was as an informant — enabling federal prosecutors to secure bribery charges against multiple township executives across Macomb County over the past eight months.
They are all accused of taking money and receiving benefits for steering municipal garbage contract in the millions of dollars to Rizzo.
Rizzo faces five counts of bribery, three counts of conspiracy, and a dozen mail and wire fraud charges that could land him in prison for decades if convicted.
The 46-year-old Rizzo was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond — he left the courthouse without making a comment.
Rizzo Environmental Services was recently bought by Toronto-based GFL Environmental Inc.