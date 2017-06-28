Charles Rizzo Arraigned On Corruption, Bribery Charges

June 28, 2017 7:36 PM
Filed Under: Bribery Charges, Charles Rizzo, Trash Hauling Contracts

DETROIT (WWJ) – An arraignment Wednesday involving the probe into alleged corruption and bribery in Macomb County.

Charles Rizzo pleaded not guilty in Federal Court in Detroit to multiple bribery and mail and wire fraud charges in connection with his family trash hauling business Rizzo Environmental Services.

No longer the government’s star witness reports WWJ Newsradio 950’s Jon Hewett, Rizzo’s original connection with the feds was as an informant — enabling federal prosecutors to secure bribery charges against multiple township executives across Macomb County over the past eight months.

They are all accused of taking money and receiving benefits for steering municipal garbage contract in the millions of dollars to Rizzo.

Rizzo faces five counts of bribery, three counts of conspiracy, and a dozen mail and wire fraud charges that could land him in prison for decades if convicted.

The 46-year-old Rizzo was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond — he left the courthouse without making a comment.

Rizzo Environmental Services was recently bought by Toronto-based GFL Environmental Inc.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch