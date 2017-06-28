Police: Hundreds Of Pieces Of Evidence Collected In Danielle Stislicki Case

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Investigators are poring over hundreds of pieces of evidence in the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki.

According to Farmington Hills police, there is in fact a connection between the arrest of an Oakland County man — now charged in the alleged attack of a Livonia jogger — and the Stislicki case.

The FHPD said Wednesday that “combined investigations” led Livonia police to arrest 30-year-old Floyd Galloway, Jr. of Berkley on June 27 for an attempted sexual assault on the Hines Park jogging path on Sept. 4 of last year.

The detectives investigating the Stislicki case have spoken to Galloway in the past and have conducted previous searches at his Berkley home, police said.

Police said Galloway got to know Stislicki when her worked as a security guard at MetLife in Southfield where Stislicki was employed. That’s where she was last seen on Dec. 2. Her Jeep, with her purse inside, was found parked outside her apartment complex the following day.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus says more than 100 law enforcement officers, evidence technicians, and lab personnel have been diligently working on the Stislicki case — with the FBI, Michigan State Police , Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Livonia, Farmington Hills, Berkley and Detroit police all involved.

“More than 60 search warrants for structures, cars and electronic data have been executed,” Nebus said in a statement. “Hundreds of pieces of potential evidence have been collected and processed by detectives from the above agencies and the lab personnel from the FBI, MSP, and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.”

“We are grateful to the Livonia Police Department for their outstanding assistance, which led to an arrest that may provide additional opportunities to collect evidence and identify places to search,” he added.

Nebus said, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, police will not be releasing any details about the evidence at this time.

“The Stislicki case remains an active investigation. The pieces of the puzzle have been slowly falling into place since Danielle disappeared on December 2. Investigators are optimistic the case will be solved,” the chief said. “They will not rest until justice is obtained for Danielle and the Stislicki family.”

Anonymous tips on the Stislicki case can be called into the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610. Any victims of unreported sexual assaults that might be connected to these cases are also encouraged to contact the tip line and also report the incidents to their local police department.

Galloway’s attorney Jim Williams says his client has been wrongfully linked to the Stislicki case and that Galloway is innocent of all charges.

He remains held on a $750,000 bond in the Hines Park case. Galloway has not been charged in connection with Stislicki.

