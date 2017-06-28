CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Fight Leads To Double Stabbing, Shooting When Man Tries To Settle Score

June 28, 2017 8:54 AM

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – A Royal Oak man was arrested for a fight over the weekend that led to a double stabbing and shooting.

Police say the incident unfolded just before 2 p.m. Sunday at the Woodward North Apartments, at 13 Mile Road and Coolidge, when a 26-year-old Lathrup Village man confronted a 35-year-old resident about an “ongoing personal disagreement.”

A verbal argument escalated and quickly turned physical. After the fight, police say the Royal Oak man fled into his apartment, then returned with several knives and stabbed the Lathrup Village man in the arm.

A third man, who had accompanied the Lathrup Village man, shot the Royal Oak man in the leg after the stabbing, police said. All three then fled the area in separate directions.

An altercation between the two men continued a short time later in the parking lot just prior to officers arriving at the scene. Both men were transported to Beaumont Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After receiving treatment, the Royal Oak man was arrested; he remains in custody. The Lathrup Village man was taken into custody and has since been released, pending further investigation.

With the assistance of the Troy Special Investigation Unit, the gunman was identified and located. Police say the 26-year-old Detroit man, a CPL holder, was also stabbed during the incident. He was released pending further investigation.

